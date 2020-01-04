New lease of life for two underprivileged girls

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Doctors at the MGM Healthcare Hospital gave a new lease of life to two underprivileged girls by successfully performing heart transplant surgeries.

According to a press release, Tushitha, a class 12 student from Chennai, was diagnosed with dilated cardiomyopathy with end-stage heart failure. She had severe breathlessness and features suggestive of severe heart failure. Daughter of a battery salesman, she was registered on the state’s transplant registry. Once the donor was identified, she was taken up for transplantation and the surgery was performed.

Similarly, Agalya, a 11-year-old, whose father works as a security officer in Nagercoil was diagnosed with hypertrophic obstructive cardiomyopathy presenting with heart failure. She started experiencing difficulty in breathing. She too appeared on the waiting list of the state’s transplant registry and when a donor organ was available, she was ready to get the transplant surgery done, the release added.

Dilated cardiomyopathy is a condition in which the heart’s ability to pump blood is decreased because of enlarging and weakening of one of the four heart chambers. And hypertrophic obstructive cardiomyopathy is a condition in which the heart muscle becomes abnormally thick.

The transplant procedure was performed at a concessional price by MGM Healthcare Hospital and was supported by Aishwarya Trust. The procedure was performed by a team led by Dr KR Balakrishnan, chairman, Cardiac Sciences and Director Heart and Lung Transplant and Mechanical Circulatory Support, MGM Healthcare Hospital and other senior doctors, the release said.