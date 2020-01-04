Odissi dancers brighten cityscape

Veena Mani By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Dressed in bright red and beige outfits, six dancers got on to the stage at Citadines OMR Chennai, on Thursday evening. They were a part of Padma Shri awardee Odissi dancer Ramli Ibrahim’s group, who presented Ode to Odissi.

Ramli started the programme with a traditional Mangalacharan where Hari and Hara were offered prayers. The dancers began with the traditional Namaste where they sought forgiveness from mother earth and welcomed the audience for the recital. They then, went on to talk of Vishnu and Shiva’s attributes like the conch and discus, and the Nandi bull respectively. In the presentation, they also briefly narrated episodes from Vishnu’s and Shiva’s lives like the Vamana avatar of Vishnu stepping on Bali Chakravarthi, and destroying Daksha’s sacrifice respectively.

After this, his group presented an excerpt from a production called Ganjam. This is a traditional Odissi piece called Sthayi which is the technical portion filled with fast feet movements. “This Sthayi was influenced by the Sakhinatta where boys dance wearing a female costume. They are not exactly Gotipua dancers, but it’s somewhat like that,” said Ramli. In this piece, the focus was the Nayaka or the male protagonist. Here, one of Ramli’s students played the role of Kama, the god of love, who is shown playing with the minds of women around him. Since Sthayi is a technical piece, Ramli felt that the episode should be with rhythmic patterns and not just sahityam or verses. “One does not need verses always to explain emotions. Metaphor of beauty and playing is injected to this piece without verses to literally explain them,” he said.

Instead of using stitched costumes, Ramli’s troupe draped saris as dhotis. “This style where the sari is draped like a dhoti gives a shape to the body. I believe that stitched costumes are an invention by Bharatanatyam dancers.” said Ramli.

Ramli said, the scope for Odissi is rather limited in Chennai. “There is a stalemate as far as this dance form is concerned. We had a full house when we staged our last production at Narada Gana Sabha. We want to do that with Ganjam as well,” he said. This show was hosted by Citadines in association with Mahindra & Mahindra. Ganjam will be taken to Puducherry among other places.