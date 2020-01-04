Recognising artistic excellence

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Clad in a double shade pattu sari, city-based Bharatanatyam dancer Nrithya Pillai sashayed up the stage at Muthamizh Peravai’s TN Rajarathinam Kalaiarangam. As she gracefully received the Balasaraswati Award from renowned vocalist Sirgazhi Sivachidambaram, the audience erupted into thunderous applause. Soon, the award ceremony was followed by a dance recital by students from Nrithya’s dance school — Rajaratnalaya — laced with alarippus, kowtham, varnams and thillanas. In an attempt to recognise artistes who belong to a family of traditional performers, Sri Rangam Fine Arts conducted an award function recently.

Nrithya Pillai, the granddaughter of guru SK Rajarathnam Pillai is often known for being open about her views about the unique politics in the Bharatanatyam community. Talking to CE, The dancer who hails from the Devadasi community, said that “the word Devadasi is still a taboo”. “Even now, particularly in rural areas, people who were from the Devadasi community are frowned upon. Women from these families are still hesitant to dance due to the societal stigma. I am dancing after several generations of women not dancing,” she said.

With many people associating Devadasi dancers with prostitution, Nrithya said, “The misinterpretation comes from the nationalist reform that happened during independence and the perception that comes from it. I am only teaching the art that comes through the mediation of my family that survived revival and reform and therefore call it Bharatanatyam.”

At the event, Vazhavoor Ravi, secretary of Sri Rangam Fine Arts said, “These days, sponsorship matters more than tradition. People from traditional families deserve recognition. That is what we have tried to address.”

As part of the ceremony, Chinnamannur A Chitra was also conferred with the Balasarawati Award. Chitra’s sister Chinnamannur A Vijaya Lakshmi was given the Isai Sudaruli Award while nattuvannar Guru Hariharan was presented with the Nattuvangam Sudaruli award.