Wings of resolve

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: This year, Chennaiites decide to become the parent that they always wanted to be by staying calm, having fun and letting their children grow

My resolution as a coach this year is to help at least 10,000 parents make their kids ‘gadget free’ and introduce them to a lifestyle/routine that makes happy and independent kids. As a parent, last year I focussed on teaching my daughter the value of being grateful to the universe for all that she has. This year, we are going to get her to discover the true meaning of happiness.

— John Pradeep, theatre artiste

The year 2020 is going to be a lot more work as we have to plan with a two-year-old child and hence the resolution is to keep calm, be planned and organised to maintain a good balance. I plan to get my son involved in football as he loves it, and in music class. Playdates are mandatory and the best entertainment for toddlers. We will also plan for some fun travelling in the coming year.

— Shweta Mahtani, entrepreneur

This year I think I need to be more patient with the children and give them more time to grow. We, as parents, get hyper. We want to read up too much and do too much. Every child is a different individual. We need to be more patient and understand them better. With so much happening in the city, we sometimes overlook being patient with the children. I will slow down and give them more time.

— Rhea Gwalani, founder, Allured By Nature

We are what we think. We are what we feel. Our happiness levels control our inner peace and more importantly, impact the way our children perceive happiness. My goal for 2020 is to help moms rid themselves of the guilt that holds them back from being truly content, mentally. My personal goal is to release a little control over my boys, leading to increased independence levels for them and me! It should no longer be a radical notion that sometimes our happiness levels matter more than our children’s. It should be a norm and not an exception.

— Antara Pandit, writer,The Bubbly Blogcast

I want to focus on my daughter’s interests. I have to support her in all extracurricular activities she is interested in. She is at that age where she wants to experiment and try out a lot of things. I should focus on saving so that I can send her to all those activity classes she wants to be a part of.

— Sathyan Ramakrishnan, IT professional

My parenting resolution for 2020 is to have fun with my kids. I want to spend more time with them doing the things they both love — like adventure sports and telling jokes. They are very much at that age now. I just don’t want to be caught up in the list of things that I need to do, and just be able to have fun with them in the moment.

— Menka Raman, columnist

I want to be a good listener this new year. I want to listen to the words spoken and unspoken. I would like to be patient — patient while giving instructions and while watching them be followed. I will have faith that my child will make the right decisions when presented with difficult situations and the faith that she will rise again if it fails. Faith that there will be learning from the victories and the failure. I want to pray for the strength to allow her to experiment and learn, to let her be the person she is destined to be and allow the natural unfolding of the beautiful human being that God created her to be.

— Josephine, teacher

There are a few things that I’d like to change as a parent. The most important being to be able to listen to my children when they have an explanation to give. Many a time, I assume what they are going to say and react without reason. The second resolution is related to the first — I’d like to respond/react to them differently in situations that require tremendous patience. Impatience from my side sets off a series of unwanted reactions from both ends! Lastly, I’d like to be more involved in the children’s activities — whether it be a football game or a Lego creation.

— Vidya Krishna, teacher

Inputs by Naaz Ghani, Vaishali Vijaykumar and Veena Mani