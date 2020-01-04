Home Cities Chennai

Woman chokes to death on bajji

A 45-year-old woman choked to death while eating bajji at her house in Choolaimedu on Thursday evening.

Published: 04th January 2020 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2020 01:14 PM   |  A+A-

Padmavathi

Padmavathi

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 45-year-old woman choked to death while eating bajji at her house in Choolaimedu on Thursday evening.According to the police, Padmavathi and her husband Gangadharan (48)  are residents of Kamarajar Nagar in Choolaimedu. They do not have any children. Gangadharan works in a vehicle spare parts shop in Royapettah.

At around 6.30 pm on Thursday when Gangadharan was at work Padmavathi was eating bajji with her mother while watching TV. Suddenly, Padmavathi coughed and a piece got stuck in her throat.
“Though her mother offered water, it did not help,” said an investigation officer. After her mother raised an alarm, the neighbours rushed in and took her to the Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Choolaimedu police registered a case and further investigations are on.Doctors say choking to death on food is very rare. “Which is why it’s important that we only bite as much as we can chew,” says Dr Andrea Josphine, who works in a Primary Health Centre.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi launches the I-STEM portal as Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan (R) and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa (L) look on during the inauguration of 107th Indian Science Congress at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Bengaluru Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Innovate, patent, produce and prosper: PM to young scientists
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | Shiv Sena Twitter)
Maharashtra starts serving Rs 10 meals to the needy
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Fake food shops flourish on Swiggy, Zomato; users in distress
Pakistani Hindu refugee Dami Kohli| Express
Rajasthan permits Pak Hindu girl to take exam after education body refuses

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hyderabad: Thousands march to protest against CAA and NRC
Andhra Pradesh: Five killed in road accident at Mandasa in Srikakulam
Gallery
As all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, let us take a look at some of his best memories on and off the field. (File Photo | Agencies)
Irfan Pathan: Check out some rare photos of the 2007 T20 World Cup hero
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp