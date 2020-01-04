Woman chokes to death on bajji

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 45-year-old woman choked to death while eating bajji at her house in Choolaimedu on Thursday evening.According to the police, Padmavathi and her husband Gangadharan (48) are residents of Kamarajar Nagar in Choolaimedu. They do not have any children. Gangadharan works in a vehicle spare parts shop in Royapettah.

At around 6.30 pm on Thursday when Gangadharan was at work Padmavathi was eating bajji with her mother while watching TV. Suddenly, Padmavathi coughed and a piece got stuck in her throat.

“Though her mother offered water, it did not help,” said an investigation officer. After her mother raised an alarm, the neighbours rushed in and took her to the Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Choolaimedu police registered a case and further investigations are on.Doctors say choking to death on food is very rare. “Which is why it’s important that we only bite as much as we can chew,” says Dr Andrea Josphine, who works in a Primary Health Centre.