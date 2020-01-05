11 tonnes of red sanders logs seized

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Forest officials seized 11 tonnes of red sanders logs from a godown in Maraimalai Nagar on Saturday.Based on a tip-off, forest ranger Pandurangan and a team raided a godown on Kamarajar Salai and found red sanders logs hidden under areca palm trees. The warehouse belongs to Pazhani of Ambattur, who rented it out to Sheik Ali of Manali for a monthly rent of `1.8 lakh.

Forest officials said, “Sheik Ali hired the premises on December 16, claiming to make areca stems for exports. The red sanders logs were removed and the warehouse was sealed. A hunt has been launched for Pazhani and Sheik Ali, who are absconding”. In the last one year, red sanders logs have been seized from different warehouses in Maraimalai Nagar and officials are investigating whether smugglers are using the area to hide logs and smuggle them to different places.

Bus driver opens door, conductor falls off

Chennai: The conductor of a government luxury bus fell off the vehicle and died as the driver opened the door even before the vehicle stopped. As a couple of passengers had to get down at Melmaruvathur, the conductor Vairam (38) asked the driver to stop the bus. “The driver pressed the door switch open even before the bus stopped, and Vairam lost balance and fell off the vehicle,” said the police.