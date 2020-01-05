Attempt to smuggle gold foiled

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Customs Air Intelligence Unit foiled a bid to smuggle gold worth Rs 19 lakh at Chennai Airport on Saturday. A release said Thajudeen, 29, of Chennai, who arrived from Dubai by Emirates Flight, was intercepted at the exit of customs arrival hall on suspicion of carrying gold. He admitted to have concealed gold in rectum. Three bundles containing gold paste were recovered. 535 grams of 24 K gold, valued at Rs 19.12 lakh, was seized, the release said.

Biker duo snatches phone from pedestrian

Chennai: Two persons snatched a mobile phone from a pedestrian at Vepery on Friday night. Harish (40) of Sowcarpet was walking to his uncle’s house speaking on the phone on Dharmaraja Street when a duo on bike snatched the phone and escaped. Otteri police have arrested a youth aged 19 for allegedly stealing a mobile phone and a laptop from a employee.

Unidentified body of man found in bus stop

Chennai: A man in his mid forties was found murdered at Chengalpattu district bus stop in front of the Kattankulathur Regional development office on Saturday morning. Police say, passers-by noticed the man lying dead with stab marks on face, neck and shoulders. He was found at the bus stop, The deceased have reached town only recently,