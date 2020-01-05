Confusion prevails as eviction stalled again

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Confusion prevailed at Sathyavani Muthu Nagar as evictions were stalled on Friday morning, for the second time this week. Residents were left wondering as to what the future held for them as they received no official intimation.Enumerating 2,092 families as living under Cooum’s right of way, evictions began in the area on December 29. After the operations were met with resistance from some sections of residents and intervention of VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan, it was suspended a day later.

On Thursday, officials informed residents that those interested may move to Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board (TNSCB) tenements at Perumbakkam while others may continue staying here. However, on Saturday, after over 500 families were already shifted to Perumbakkam, officials said they have been asked to hold back evictions once again.

“We are unsure as to what to do now. We have packed all things anticipating eviction. But, officials did not show up. We do not have even provisions to cook now,” said Arun R, a resident of Sathyavani Muthu Nagar, a private employee. “Whatever their decision is, they have to inform us since we are the ones being affected,” he said. Around 100 residents in the area had packed their things for the evictions originally due on Saturday.

While 500 families have already been shifted, allotments orders have already been issued to around 700 families, officials said.A few others welcomed the decision to stop evictions and hoped they would not be disturbed for a few months more until their children finish their school year. “We hope that they don’t resume evictions again and they will let us be in peace,” said Asaithambi, another resident. When contacted, officials said they were yet to receive instructions on the future course of action.