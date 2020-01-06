Home Cities Chennai

Soaking in Bhakti and Rati

Musician Shreya Ramnath’s recent concert delved into the emotions of love and devotion in music and literature.

Shreya Ramnath

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The FabIndia showroom on TTK Road donned the look of a concert space.

Walk-in patrons were in for a surprise on Friday evening.

The ground floor of the three-storied building was decked up with cushioned chairs, bamboo mats spread on the floor and a small stage was set up where musician Shreya Ramnath was seated with notes on iPad by her side.

Universal yet different

It wasn’t a regular Margazhi concert, rather, it was a community gathering that bonded over music. Shreya’s two-hour concert was based on the theme ‘Bhakti and Rati’.

She was intrigued by how universal emotions both devotion and love are so integral to the Indian musical and literary tradition yet treated differently in different languages and musical styles.

“Meerabai and Periyasaamy Thooran, in the compositions I presented, saw the Lord as their beloved, while Majhe Maher Pandhari exalts Panduranga and Rakhumai as the devotees’ parents and the river Chandrabhaga as their sister. Annamayya’s Emoko is the embodiment of Shringara rasa, describing the plight of the protagonist after her physical union with the Lord. So love can be treated metaphysically, as a yearning for the soul to unite with the Lord, emotionally, or at a primal, physical level,” said Ramnath who enjoyed singing Hayilonela, her great uncle Balantrapu Rajani Kantha Rao’s Telugu composition for the way it adopts the musical idiom of the ghazal to speak of the pain in pleasure and love.

A rich legacy

Shreya comes from a family of Telugu poets and musicologists where she’s been exposed to the idea of equal importance to music and lyric.

As a child, the aspiring musician often moved cities due to which regular music classes always took a backseat. Her foundational learning was from many gurus across the country.

“Dwaram Mangathayaru has always been my primary guru, teaching and motivating me since I was a child. I have also had the privilege of having the Malladi Brothers teach and fine-tune the nuances of a few songs of Bhakta Ramadasa, and believe Bombay Jayashri to be my ‘Manasika Guru’, I have always dreamed of being able to emulate her,” said Ramnath who has approached musician Geetha Raja to teach her from this new year.

Ramnath is pursuing her doctorate at the Central European University on the sociology of music in Budapest.

She’s currently in Chennai for a year on research work. Margazhi has always been a time of intensive learning for her. She soaks in high-quality music from morning to night and believes that many years as a serial attendee of concerts has afforded her a valuable learning experience.

New experiences

“I enjoy performing at alternative venues not only for the aesthetic experience they provide, but also because they are intimate performances that allow for deeper interaction with the audience. These venues also help to make music more accessible to the casual listener and not only typical audiences, and this helps move music beyond the realm of the stuffy concert hall. It’s also a wonderful opportunity for upcoming musicians to present their work, and for seasoned artistes to dabble in more experimental work,” said Shreya.

She hopes to present a few concerts of Bhava Sangeetham, Telugu poetry set to music by some of Carnatic music’s finest. Also in the pipeline is an album of the poetry of her Sahitya Akademi award-winning great grandfather Balantrapu Venkata Rao.

