10 routes from Chennai identified for private trains

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Indian Railways has proposed to introduce private trains in ten routes from Chennai. The routes are identified as part of the proposal to introduce private trains in 103 routes across the country, revealed the official document prepared by Niti Ayog and Railways, which was released recently.

The routes tentatively identified for operating private trains are: Tambaram - Madurai, Tambaram - Tiruchy, Tambaram - Tirunelveli, Chennai - Bhagat Ki Kothi (Jodhpur), Chennai Charlapalli (Hyderabad), Tambaram (Chennai) - Bengaluru, Chennai- Coimbatore, Tambaram - Kanniyakumari, Chennai - Okhla(Delhi) and Chennai - Howrah.

Indian Railways said the move was launched with an objective to provide world-class experience to passengers and introduce modern technology. Both, Indian and international companies will be allowed to operate the trains. For introducing private trains in 103 routes across India, railways said 150 rakes were required. While day trains can be operated with a single rake, the long distance trains such as Chennai - Howrah and Chennai - Okhla, require three rakes each, to operate the trains.

A senior railways official said trains which are already operational, will not be handed over to private players. “As of now, the routes are tentatively identified. Based on operational and commercial feasibility, routes will be finalised. Accordingly, rakes will be transferred to IRCTC. No time limit has been fixed for completing the proposal.”

The first IRCTC private train, Tejas Express, was introduced on the Lucknow-Delhi route in October last year. The second private train approved for introduction between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, is likely to be flagged off on January 17.