Home Cities Chennai

10 routes from Chennai identified for private trains

The first IRCTC private train, Tejas Express, was introduced on the Lucknow-Delhi route in October last year.

Published: 07th January 2020 05:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2020 05:05 AM   |  A+A-

Indian trains, Indian railways

For representational purposes (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Indian Railways has proposed to introduce private trains in ten routes from Chennai. The routes are identified as part of the proposal to introduce private trains in 103 routes across the country, revealed the official document prepared by Niti Ayog and Railways, which was released recently.
The routes tentatively identified for operating private trains are: Tambaram - Madurai, Tambaram - Tiruchy, Tambaram - Tirunelveli, Chennai - Bhagat Ki Kothi (Jodhpur), Chennai Charlapalli (Hyderabad), Tambaram (Chennai) - Bengaluru, Chennai- Coimbatore, Tambaram - Kanniyakumari, Chennai - Okhla(Delhi) and Chennai - Howrah.

Indian Railways said the move was launched with an objective to provide world-class experience to passengers and introduce modern technology. Both, Indian and international companies will be allowed to operate the trains. For introducing private trains in 103 routes across India, railways said 150 rakes were required. While day trains can be operated with a single rake, the long distance trains such as Chennai - Howrah and Chennai - Okhla, require three rakes each, to operate the trains.

A senior railways official said trains which are already operational, will not be handed over to private players. “As of now, the routes are tentatively identified. Based on operational and commercial feasibility, routes will be finalised. Accordingly, rakes will be transferred to IRCTC. No time limit has been fixed for completing the proposal.”

The first IRCTC private train, Tejas Express, was introduced on the Lucknow-Delhi route in October last year. The second private train approved for introduction between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, is likely to be flagged off on January 17.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during National Traders Convention at Ramlila ground in New Delhi on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (Parveen Negi, EPS)
Centre pegs FY 20 GDP growth at 5% against 6.8% in FY 19
ISRO announced that India's first-ever manned mission 'Gaganyan' is slated to take place by mid-2022. (Representational Image)
Veg rolls, idli and more Indian food on menu for Gaganyaan astronauts
Agi Mary Augustine and MLA Eldho Abraham.
Kerala MLA who received 5000 wedding cards sends return invite
India's cricket team celebrate with the Border–Gavaskar Trophy as they celebrate their series win over Australia after play was called off on day 5 of their cricket test match in Sydney. | AP
This day, last year: When Kohli's men scripted history Down Under

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp