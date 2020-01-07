A big fat Punjabi festivity

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The street leading to Anna Adarsh College for Women in Anna Nagar was echoing the popular Punjabi song Mera laung gawacha. The air was filled with energy and enthusiasm. The Punjab Association in the city celebrated Lohri — their harvest festival — on Sunday.

Dressed in vibrant-coloured traditional attire, over 1,000 members from the community had gathered. Lohri marks the end of winter season and the last day of the month Paush, also known as Makar Sankranti.

“Our Association was started in 1937. We celebrated Lohri for the first time with four or five families that came together and lit the bonfire. It’s been 20 years since the first celebration and the tradition continues with more people, fun and food. We have more than 2,000 members in the community living harmoniously. This indeed is an occasion to bond and one of our most important festivals,” said Ramesh Lamba, general secretary of the Association.

The aroma of dal makhani and roomali roti wafted through the air. Around eight shamianas were set up on the open ground where dinner preparations were in full swing. From spicy chaat to sumptuous dessert options, food was a major crowd-puller. Funky props such as bullock carts laden with hay, brightly coloured mud pots and fancy LED lights suspended from tree branches turned out to be the popular selfie spots.

Lohri Poojan, which is an important part of the celebration, was formally performed by the office bearers of Punjab Association. They lit the bonfire, people gathered around and threw popcorn, sugar-candies, sesame seeds, gur (unrefined brown sugar) and other things as it is believed to ward off the evil and welcome the harvest festival. Patrons performed traditional Giddha and Bhangra to the beats of the dhol — the drums of Punjab. Sweets were distributed and wishes were exchanged.

Eventually, in true Punjabi spirit, the families came together and danced to the latest Punjabi and Bollywood numbers played by Rodney and his band. “The idea is to exchange messages of peace, harmony and brotherhood. Religion is never a barrier to us. We’re open to people from all communities who want to take part in our cultural activities. Punjabis in Chennai constitute a relatively prosperous community. They are spread throughout the city. All our festivals are celebrated with the same grandeur,” said Lamba.