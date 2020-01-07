Big talk on small businesses

Home Cities Chennai

The Department of Economics of MOP College for Women (Autonomous) held the second edition of The Young Economists Summit on January 6.

Sharon Buteau was one of the panellists. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

CHENNAI: The Department of Economics of MOP College for Women (Autonomous) held the second edition of The Young Economists Summit on January 6. The first day of the two-day summit was inaugurated by Rajendra Kumar, principal secretary, MSME Department, Government of Tamil Nadu. The aim of the programme is to make the young minds think and discuss the economy of the country, induce students to become policymakers and learn from experts.

Monday saw a panel discussion by eminent people from the field of Economics. The panelists comprised Sharon Buteau, executive director of IFMR LEAD; R Sundaram, director, Corporate Advisory Group Pvt Ltd; Chitra Alai, regional director at Small Industries Development Bank of India in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, and Nirmalatha Ramesh Kanna, advocate. It was attended by students of Economics from the city. The topic for the two-hour discussion was MSMEs in India: The Big Impact of Small Businesses.

The first panellist, Chithra, threw the floor open to interaction with a simple question “What’s the difference between a regular career and entrepreneurship?” “The ability to be independent, creative and take risks” were the immediate responses from students. She spoke about the basics of entrepreneurship and the qualities required to become one.

Buteau’s presentation was about research findings related to entrepreneurship, business growth, and job creation and comparison of India’s private sector with those of other countries. “It’s clear that policies aimed at creating jobs should support first and foremost, the establishment and growth of new and going formal firms. These policies should make it easier and less costly for entrepreneurs to start and grow a firm,” said Buteau who based her findings on 10 years of her groundwork by travelling and collecting data around the country in a simple format.

Sundaram shared real-life experiences of successful entrepreneurs. He emphasised the importance of small-scale industries in the economy of India — their contribution, employment and exports. The last speaker Nirmalatha Ramesh Kanna spoke on four aspects of Intellectual Property Rights and its importance. The list includes trademark, copyright, designs and patent. The second day will see a similar panel discussion and a presentation by students.

