College student drowns in sea

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 18-year-old boy drowned in the sea off Neelankarai beach and his friend was rescued on Sunday morning. The deceased has been identified as Vishnu Praveen of Sholinganallur. He was studying B. Com in a private college at Velachery. “On Sunday morning, he, along with four other friends, had visited Akkarai beach to take a swim and in a few minutes, Praveen and one of his friends, Sasikumar, went missing,” said a police officer. The other friends, who noticed this, immediately rushed to rescue the duo and managed to pull out Sasikumar from the waters, and rushed him to the hospital. Praveen could not be traced and later in the night, his body was washed ashore near Injambakkam.