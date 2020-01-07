Come home, birdie

Home Cities Chennai

On a pleasant Sunday morning, at GlobalArt in Mogappair East, around 40 pairs of little hands holding paint brushes worked with precision on the sparrow houses in front of them.

Published: 07th January 2020 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2020 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

Children aged seven to ten painted the sparrow boxes  D Sampathkumar

By Naaz Ghani
Express News Service

CHENNAI: On a pleasant Sunday morning, at GlobalArt in Mogappair East, around 40 pairs of little hands holding paint brushes worked with precision on the sparrow houses in front of them. These houses were made by the volunteers of CommuniTree in advance and given to children to paint. Once painted and dry, they would be placed at various neighbourhoods in Kotivakkam and Injambakkam, by the volunteers of CommuniTree, to attract sparrows to the city.

The concept was chalked out by Hafiz Khan, founder of CommuniTree. He had noticed sparrows slowly disappearing from city limits, because of high-rise buildings, noise pollution and unclean air. The sparrow box is a cardboard box with a fist-sized hole in the front for sparrows to enter and exit. When placed in trees, Hafiz hopes to attract nesting couples. “Growing up, flocks of sparrows would come to our house. We would throw them some rice to peck at. As the city expanded, the sparrow population reduced in areas like Nungambakkam and Teynampet. They migrated towards the suburbs. These boxes aim to provide them a place to nest. Placing them in various neighbourhoods will attract them to stay closer to the city,” he says.

Rama A, teacher at GlobalArt, said, “Many of these kids haven’t seen sparrows in their lifetime. The others have seen them at their village or in the countryside.” She walked around, instructing and advising the children. “This is not just an arts and crafts project. We’re doing this to help improve the environment,” she told the kids.

Children aged seven to ten added finishing touches to their boxes. Seven-year-old Aparna sat examining the box in front of her. She has never seen a sparrow. “I’m painting my box in shades of brown and orange because those are my favourite colours. I’ve never seen a sparrow before, but I want to,” she said, shyly. Another little worker, nine-year-old Vibha, looked proudly at her masterpiece. “I’ve painted mine green because it’s the colour of the trees. The sparrow will think that the box is part of the trunk and will make its home in it. I love the aqua green colour and I want to paint one side of my box in that colour,” she said. Krishita had the most colourful box. “I will paint two sides of my box yellow, the other two sides green and the top will be brown,” she said proudly. “Yellow is my favourite colour and I hope the sparrows like it too,” she added. The team is beginning to welcome sparrows into the city with the aforementioned two localities. They’d eventually like to cover the rest of the city after holding many such painting sessions with children.

