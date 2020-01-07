Home Cities Chennai

Day of reading to mark Book Fair 2020

The BAPASI book fair, which has been conducted in Chennai annually, will be held from January 9 to 21.

School students at a mass reading event, ahead of the Chennai Book Fair 2020, at YMCA Ground in Chennai on Monday | DEBADATTA MALLICK

CHENNAI: As precursor to the Chennai book fair which will start on January 9, around 5,000 school and college students read books together at the same time at YMCA on Monday.

Around 2,000 students from 15 schools and a bunch of college students took part in the event. For half an hour, students read books distributed by The Booksellers and Publishers Association of South India (BAPASI), which is the main organiser of the book fair and this event. Organisers said this was mainly done to inculcate and encourage reading habits in students.

“I was excited to take part in such an event. I have always loved mystery novels and comics. My parents also encouraged me to read and take me to visit the book fair every year. Books on general knowledge are interesting too,” said Shivani T, a class 8 student from Sarada Vidyalaya Model Girls’ School.

The BAPASI book fair, which has been conducted in Chennai annually, will be held from January 9 to 21. RS Shanmugam, president of BAPASI, said over two crore books under 15 lakh title will be displayed in around 700 stalls.

