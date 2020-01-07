Human rights panel issues notice over EB staff’s death

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State Human Rights Commission have issued a notice to the director of TANGEDCO over the incident of two of his workers being electrocuted to death near Sowcarpet while repairing a transformer on January 1.

Taking cognisance of the issue based on a report that appeared in a Tamil daily, the SHRC in has asked the chairman and managing director of TANGEDCO to file a report on the action taken against the officers responsible for the workers’ death.

Vincent (40) and Udaya (45) had climbed up a transformer on Avudai Naicken Street in Kothawal Chavadi after a power outage was reported in the locality. Minutes later, both the men were thrown to the ground after receiving an electric shock. Both succumbed to the injuries.