Home Cities Chennai

Retired parents of married government staff entitled to medical reimbursement, says HC

The judge quashed an order dated April 25, 2019 of the Additional Chief Secretary for Finance (Salaries) disallowing his claim for reimbursement and directed him to re-consider Kathiravan’s claim.

Published: 07th January 2020 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2020 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Siva Sekaran
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a significant judgment, the Madras High Court has held that retired and aged parents, more specifically sick parents of married government employees, are also eligible for reimbursement of medical expenses.

“Clause 4(iii) of the Medical Insurance Scheme, introduced in 2016, states that parents of the employee will also be covered only till the employee remains unmarried. If this clause is read literally, on the face of it, it would sound illegal and illogical. The parents of an employee will not cease to be parents after the marriage of the employee,” Justice N Anand Venkatesh observed on January 2 while allowing a writ petition from R Kathiravan, an Assistant Agricultural Officer.

The judge quashed an order dated April 25, 2019 of the Additional Chief Secretary for Finance (Salaries) disallowing his claim for reimbursement and directed him to re-consider Kathiravan’s claim. “After satisfying himself that his father is dependant on him, the authority should reimburse the medical expenses running to `5.7 lakh, due to Apollo Sepciality Hospital, within four weeks,” the judge said.

“The object of the Health Insurance Scheme introduced in 2016 is to help the employee tide over the crisis faced by him due to a sudden and emergent medical emergency. The government had thought it fit to appoint the United India Insurance Company Limited for the implementation of the scheme and for the disbursement of medical reimbursement. It becomes important to take note of annexure-I in a G.O. dated June 30, 2016. Under clause 4 of the annexure, ‘family members’ are defined. Clause 4(iii), if it is read literally, on the face of it, sounds illegal and illogical. Unfortunately, even though this society is moving towards a state where the parents are disregarded after marriage, this court does not expect the government to give a similar treatment for the parents of government employees, who get married,” the judge said.

“This clause cannot be read in isolation and it cannot be given a literal meaning, since it will end up with disturbing consequences. The only way to read this clause is that the parents will continue to be treated as family members till they continue to be the dependants of the government employee.

If this clause is not assigned this meaning, the poor parents will be left in lurch during the evening of their life,” the judge said.

Consider plea for Rs 1 cr compensation: HC
Chennai: A division bench of the Madras High Court has directed the State government to consider within four weeks a plea for compensation of `1 crore from father of young woman who was killed in a road accident after a banner fell on her at Pallikaranai in September last. The direction came after a petition by R Ravi, father of the deceased.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during National Traders Convention at Ramlila ground in New Delhi on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (Parveen Negi, EPS)
Centre pegs FY 20 GDP growth at 5% against 6.8% in FY 19
ISRO announced that India's first-ever manned mission 'Gaganyan' is slated to take place by mid-2022. (Representational Image)
Veg rolls, idli and more Indian food on menu for Gaganyaan astronauts
Agi Mary Augustine and MLA Eldho Abraham.
Kerala MLA who received 5000 wedding cards sends return invite
India's cricket team celebrate with the Border–Gavaskar Trophy as they celebrate their series win over Australia after play was called off on day 5 of their cricket test match in Sydney. | AP
This day, last year: When Kohli's men scripted history Down Under

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp