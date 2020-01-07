Setting sight on literacy

By Express News Service

It’s been 196 years since visually impaired French educator Louis Braille’s invention — the Braille — a system of reading and writing, changed the lives of people with vision loss. Today, with technological advancements — from tools that convert text into speech to audiobooks — the primitive system has become less relevant. But, experts working in the field of inclusive education say otherwise. “It doesn’t matter what technological advancements come up. It’s important for both children and adults with vision impairment to learn Braille. This issue is closely related to the literacy argument. For instance, those who don’t have vision impairment haven’t stopped learning to read or write because of tech advancements...have they? Why? Because it’s the foundation block. The same applies here,” asserted P Chandrasekar, honorary secretary of the National Association for the Blind (NAB) - Tamil Nadu State Branch (NAB-TNSB), on the sidelines of the Louis Braille Day celebrations at Savera Hotel on Sunday.

The day celebrated Louis Braille’s 211th birthday; NAB-TNSB’s Diamond Jubilee; a prize distribution ceremony for the winners of the state-level Braille reading and writing competition; release of book Bharathiyin Poonaigal by Kizhakku Pathipagam in Braille, and the release of a calendar in Braille and regular print.

“The Braille competition is an attempt to increase Braille literacy. This year, we had a record participation of around 230 students from 32 districts,” he said.

The 150-minute event saw the presence of Sethuraman, registrar of SRM University and Nina Reddy, joint managing director, Savera Hotel and president, NAB-TNSB, among others. “We are honoured to have an institution like SRM join hands with us in our journey to promote inclusivity,” said Chandraseker. Nina shared that the commemorative event only marked the beginning of several events across verticals —including eye care, early intervention and vocational training that were to be flagged in the coming months.

Addressing the audience, Sethuraman said, “Every child has the potential to be great. As facilitators, it’s our duty to bring out that potential, enable financial independence and also focus on early intervention. Remember that tough situations don’t always last. This is not the final destination.”