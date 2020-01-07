Tamil Nadu to see dry weather from January 9

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The current wet spell which is bringing early morning rains to Chennai and other parts of the State, will end with the north-east monsoon ending on January 8. This will be followed by dry weather, said the meteorological department on Monday.

Met officials said: “Dry weather is likely to prevail over Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry from January 9. For the next 48 hours, the sky condition is likely to be generally cloudy in Chennai. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur in some areas. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 31 and 25 deg Celsius, respectively.” In the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Monday, the city has received 2 cm of rainfall, mostly morning showers.