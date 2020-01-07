Think out loud with India’s best minds

Home Cities Chennai

(L-R) Kiren Rijiju and Smriti Z Irani

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: ThinkEdu Conclave is back again, only this time, it’s bigger and better. While day one will have a plethora of discussions, ranging from music to science and everything in between, there’s certainly more to look forward to. On day two of the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020, look out for interesting debates and discussions revolving around contemporary topics of political, economic and cultural significance affecting the nation.

With over 10 renowned politicians, well-established writers, entrepreneurs, educators, actors and activists, all on one stage to share their views on current issues, Day 2 is certainly a rare opportunity.

Keep an eye out for Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot’s keynote address on state-centre dynamics at 12.15 pm. Equally intriguing will be Rajyasabha MP Subramanian Swamy’s take on ‘Life after Ayodhya’ and HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal’s thoughts on the New Education Policy at 12.45 pm and 4.30 pm respectively. Other key panellists to look out for are Manish Tewari, Member of Parliament, who will share his views on whether our lawyers are getting the right education at 6 pm, followed by Smriti Z Irani, Union Minister of Textiles, who will speak on the topic ‘The New Woman: Power with Responsibility’ at 7.30 pm.

For a fresh perspective on why we need more films on female heroes, don’t miss actor Kangana Ranaut’s session at 3.30 pm. With the likes of popular writers like Anand Neelakantan and Anuja Chandramouli opening up about their journey to becoming successful writers at 5 pm, here’s one discussion all you aspiring writers out there shouldn’t miss.  

Are you a fresh graduate, wondering what career path to choose now? Don’t miss this interesting panel on Jobs and Careers at 2:45 pm by experts like former IAS officer WUPCJ Davidar, educators Aishwarya Manivanan and Stanzin Kunzang and Member of Parliament Manickam Tagore. Also, catch Kiren Rijiju, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, as he shares his views on how the Northeast can become a bridge between India and our neighbours.

What to expect
Over 10 renowned politicians, well-established writers, entrepreneurs, educators, actors and activists, will come on one stage to share their views on current issues

