2.65 kg gold seized at Chennai airport, 3 held

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three persons were arrested as Air Intelligence Unit sleuths belonging to the Customs department, foiled bids to smuggle 2.65 kg of gold worth `1.1 crore. Ashaff Ali Khan (51) of Sri Lanka, who arrived from Colombo by flight UL123, and Mohamed Azarudeen (21) and Kalandar Abbas (36), both of Ramanathapuram were intercepted at the exit. On persistent questioning, they admitted to have concealed gold paste in rectum. On a personal search, 10 bundles containing gold in paste form were recovered, on Monday night.

In a separate incident on Tuesday morning, Mohamed Ramzeen (51) of Sri Lanka, and Thajilamin (41) of Ramanathapuram, who arrived from Colombo, were intercepted at the exit of Chennai International Airport. They admitted to have concealed gold paste in rectum, in rubbery spread form. On personal search, seven bundles containing gold in paste form were recovered.

In total, six cases, 20 bundles containing gold in paste form were recovered and on extraction, 2.65 kg of gold valued at Rs 1.10 crore was recovered and seized under Customs Act 1962 and three passengers were arrested, the release stated.