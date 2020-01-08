50-yr-old bridges to undergo renovation

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three North Chennai bridges that are around 50 years old, are to be retrofitted at a total cost of Rs 14 crore, by the city corporation. The Parthasarathy bridge at Vijayaraghavalu road, Vaidyanathan bridge in Tondiarpet and the bridge across Captain Cotton canal in Meenambal road in MKB Nagar, all crucial connections to North Chennai, are to be strengthened.

The three projects are to be carried out at an estimated cost of `8.02 crore for the Parthasarathy bridge, Rs 1.78 crore for the Captain Cotton canal bridge and Rs 4.76 crore for the Vaidyanathan bridge. According to corporation officials, the bridges had undergone wear and tear over a period of around 50 years and need retrofitting in order to remain strong for at least another ten years.

“Since these bridges are old, their drawings and other documents are not available with us. So, we conducted Non Destructive Testing to check for distresses that the bridges have undergone,” said a senior corporation official.