750 stalls, 13 days, unlimited books 

CHENNAI: With a `10 note, you can buy a tiny Dairy Milk bar or even two `5 ballpoint pens. But the Booksellers and Publishers Association of South India (BAPASI) offer you a far better deal. This month only, for 13 days between January 9 and 21, can a measly ten rupees unlock a world of literary wonder and authors extraordinaire. Featuring over 750 stalls crammed with books, both in regional and foreign languages, the YMCA Ground at Nandanam will play host to the 43rd Chennai Book Fair. One of the largest of its kind in the continent, this year’s event is bound to excite adults and children alike.

With a special focus on Tamil Literature this year, as BAPASI aims to revive and revitalise it, it is no surprise to see a stellar author and speaker line-up at their ‘Eluthalar Mutram’ boasting the likes of Balakumaran, Perumal Murugan and Bama. Keeping in line with the underlying theme of showcasing the state’s heritage, be sure not to miss Odia artist Sudarshan Pattanaik’s sand rendition of Thiruvalluvar and an exclusive display titled ‘Keeladi-Eeradi’ with artifacts from the Sangam period, courtesy of the Department of Archaeology’s dig at Keeladi. 

But be sure to know that this year, it is more than just books. Short films and documentaries will be screened at the venue. Oratorical, drawing and writing competitions have also been weaved into the schedule to encourage young local talent. “In the past, we used to do more than just look into our phones. We had a rich culture of reading in the state and we aim to inculcate this enthusiasm in the younger generations,” says RS Shunmugam, president, BAPSI.The 43rd Chennai Book Fair will be open from January 9 to January 21 at the YMCA Ground, Nandanam. On weekdays between 3 pm to 9 pm and on weekends from 11 am to 9 pm. Entrance fee at `10 per head.

At the fair
