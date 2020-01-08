Home Cities Chennai

A celebration of mylapore

The adults get their moment at the traditional Pulli Kolam contests, undoubtedly the cornerstone of the festival, which will take place on the weekend at its usual spot on North Mada Street.

Published: 08th January 2020 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2020 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

Cloth bags, t-shirts and other souvenirs will be available at the venue

By Shwetha Surendran
Express News Service

CHENNAI : Eclectic. A perfect word to sum up the organised chaos and celebration of local culture that is the Mylapore Festival. Over 18 years, the streets of Mylapore have played witness to an event that’s grown bigger and better every year, from a three-hour kolam competition with 50 participants, to a four-day extravaganza attracting global visitors. And this year, it’s no different. “Children are the heart of our festival and we aim to recreate the light and culturally steeped ambience that one would find at a village thiruvizha (fair) but in an urban setting,” says TT Srinivasaraghavan, MD, Sundaram Finance. And so they do, with a slew of events ranging from mikeless group kutcheris, Bharatanatyam recitals, to heritage walks and workshops.

The adults get their moment at the traditional Pulli Kolam contests, undoubtedly the cornerstone of the festival, which will take place on the weekend at its usual spot on North Mada Street. Owing to popular demand, a rangoli contest has also been introduced for a lucky set of 30 participants on a first-come, first-serve basis. The Mylapore Festival is a celebration also of the open spaces in the locality. Apart from being filled with the sounds of music and dance, the spaces will also feature traditional games, handicrafts, photo exhibitions and talks.

A variety of local cuisine, with food walks curated by Sridhar Venkataraman have been popular. The Spirit of Mylapore Award focuses on locals. “There are no celebrities here. It’s an event truly by the people, for the people,” says Vincent D’Souza, curator of the festival. As the mic-less events suggest, they don’t want to be loud. But they are. In their passion and commitment to the community and adding depth to Mylapore’s cultural fabric. The 18th edition of the Mylapore Festival will take place from January 9 to January 12, around the Kapaleeswarar Temple and at the Nageswara Rao Park. Entry free. Schedule of events can be found at www. mylaporefestival.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during National Traders Convention at Ramlila ground in New Delhi on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (Parveen Negi, EPS)
Centre pegs FY 20 GDP growth at 5% against 6.8% in FY 19
ISRO announced that India's first-ever manned mission 'Gaganyan' is slated to take place by mid-2022. (Representational Image)
Veg rolls, idli and more Indian food on menu for Gaganyaan astronauts
Agi Mary Augustine and MLA Eldho Abraham.
Kerala MLA who received 5000 wedding cards sends return invite
India's cricket team celebrate with the Border–Gavaskar Trophy as they celebrate their series win over Australia after play was called off on day 5 of their cricket test match in Sydney. | AP
This day, last year: When Kohli's men scripted history Down Under

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp