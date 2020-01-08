A celebration of mylapore

Shwetha Surendran By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : Eclectic. A perfect word to sum up the organised chaos and celebration of local culture that is the Mylapore Festival. Over 18 years, the streets of Mylapore have played witness to an event that’s grown bigger and better every year, from a three-hour kolam competition with 50 participants, to a four-day extravaganza attracting global visitors. And this year, it’s no different. “Children are the heart of our festival and we aim to recreate the light and culturally steeped ambience that one would find at a village thiruvizha (fair) but in an urban setting,” says TT Srinivasaraghavan, MD, Sundaram Finance. And so they do, with a slew of events ranging from mikeless group kutcheris, Bharatanatyam recitals, to heritage walks and workshops.

The adults get their moment at the traditional Pulli Kolam contests, undoubtedly the cornerstone of the festival, which will take place on the weekend at its usual spot on North Mada Street. Owing to popular demand, a rangoli contest has also been introduced for a lucky set of 30 participants on a first-come, first-serve basis. The Mylapore Festival is a celebration also of the open spaces in the locality. Apart from being filled with the sounds of music and dance, the spaces will also feature traditional games, handicrafts, photo exhibitions and talks.

A variety of local cuisine, with food walks curated by Sridhar Venkataraman have been popular. The Spirit of Mylapore Award focuses on locals. “There are no celebrities here. It’s an event truly by the people, for the people,” says Vincent D’Souza, curator of the festival. As the mic-less events suggest, they don’t want to be loud. But they are. In their passion and commitment to the community and adding depth to Mylapore’s cultural fabric. The 18th edition of the Mylapore Festival will take place from January 9 to January 12, around the Kapaleeswarar Temple and at the Nageswara Rao Park. Entry free. Schedule of events can be found at www. mylaporefestival.com