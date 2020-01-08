Home Cities Chennai

Banking services likely to be hit on Wednesday

Banking transactions in the state may be affected on Wednesday as five bank unions said they will take part in the nation-wide ‘Bharat Bandh’ call given by ten central trade unions.

Published: 08th January 2020 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2020 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Banking transactions in the state may be affected on Wednesday as five bank unions said they will take part in the nation-wide ‘Bharat Bandh’ call given by ten central trade unions. However, employees of India’s largest bank, the State Bank of India (SBI), are not taking part in the strike. Bus services may also be partially affected since transport workers unions affiliated to opposition parties have declared that they will be taking part in the strike. 

However, a prominent government school teachers’ union has declared that they will not be participating in the strike, after the State government warned its employees to stay away from the protest.M Duraipandian, general seceratry, Confederation of Central Government Employees and Workers Coordination Committee, told Express that around 1.5 lakh central government employees from 47 organisations in the state are likely to participate in the strike backed by 11 central trade unions except Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh.

 Senior officials from transport department said the MTC and other mofussil buses would run as usual as they did not receive any strike notice. “The state transport corporations requires about 50 percent workers to put its full fleet into operation,” added the official.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during National Traders Convention at Ramlila ground in New Delhi on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (Parveen Negi, EPS)
Centre pegs FY 20 GDP growth at 5% against 6.8% in FY 19
ISRO announced that India's first-ever manned mission 'Gaganyan' is slated to take place by mid-2022. (Representational Image)
Veg rolls, idli and more Indian food on menu for Gaganyaan astronauts
Agi Mary Augustine and MLA Eldho Abraham.
Kerala MLA who received 5000 wedding cards sends return invite
India's cricket team celebrate with the Border–Gavaskar Trophy as they celebrate their series win over Australia after play was called off on day 5 of their cricket test match in Sydney. | AP
This day, last year: When Kohli's men scripted history Down Under

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp