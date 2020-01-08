Banking services likely to be hit on Wednesday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Banking transactions in the state may be affected on Wednesday as five bank unions said they will take part in the nation-wide ‘Bharat Bandh’ call given by ten central trade unions. However, employees of India’s largest bank, the State Bank of India (SBI), are not taking part in the strike. Bus services may also be partially affected since transport workers unions affiliated to opposition parties have declared that they will be taking part in the strike.

However, a prominent government school teachers’ union has declared that they will not be participating in the strike, after the State government warned its employees to stay away from the protest.M Duraipandian, general seceratry, Confederation of Central Government Employees and Workers Coordination Committee, told Express that around 1.5 lakh central government employees from 47 organisations in the state are likely to participate in the strike backed by 11 central trade unions except Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh.

Senior officials from transport department said the MTC and other mofussil buses would run as usual as they did not receive any strike notice. “The state transport corporations requires about 50 percent workers to put its full fleet into operation,” added the official.