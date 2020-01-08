Buyers not for high rises?

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the increase of Floor Space Index for residential buildings in the City, high rises are finding fewer takers as buyers now largely prefer stilt plus five floor buildings worried over delivery delays, property consultant firm Knight Frank stated.Releasing the report, India Real Estate: H2 2019, the firm said stilt plus five apartment structures, have regained high demand.

“High maintenance cost and huge risk of delivery delays are key reasons for buyers not preferring multi-storeyed buildings. For developers, these buildings are low-risk projects that potentially offer relatively quicker exits with decent profits,” said Srinivas Anikipatti, director (TN and Kerala), Knight Frank India.

