Chennai youth condemn attack on JNU students

They demand action against the attackers and ban on ABVP; Cong too stages protest while BJP marches for CAA

BJP leaders and supporters take out a rally supporting CAA in Chennai;

By Sushmitha Ramakrishnan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city, on Tuesday, was witness to several protests condemning the violence against students at JNU on Sunday night. The protests which happened in different locations was organised by public, activists, students, youth organisations such as Democratic Youth Federation of India and members from Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC).

They demanded that the Central government speed up the investigation to find the perpetrators behind the violent attacks on the students, and take immediate action against them. They further urged the government to ban Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), a right-wing all India student organisation affiliated to the RSS, which has been accused of causing the violence.

DYFI members protest against violence on
JNU students on Tuesday | Daniel J, p  Jawahar

Students from colleges including the University of Madras, New College and Indian Institute of Technology - Madras participated in protests inside the campus and other locations in the city. “If you strike us, we will rise; if you hit us, we will rise, if you hurt us, we will rise,” the students chanted on Tuesday. 

The viral #kolamprotest, as a part of which individuals drew kolams with slogans in protest against the CAA and NRC, was put to action  at Valluvar Kottam. Public and youngsters gathered at the venue, drew kolams on the road and shared it on social media. “I saw the Kolam protest online and I drew a kolam in protest,” claimed KS Azhagiri, the president of the TNCC.

He condemned the ruling Government at State saying, “It’s a shame that the government allowed arrest of women who were drawing Kolam to express opinions,” he said. He added that through the planned CAA NRC exercise, “BJP government plans to spend crores of rupees for the registry to divide Hindus Muslims.”

Parallel protests lead to altercation
Mild clashes erupted between TNCC leaders and public while the two groups shared the same venue to protest on Tuesday. While the police had verbally given assurance to permit public to protest between 3-8pm, TNCC had also obtained permission to protest between 4-6pm. While both groups protested exclusively and peacefully initially, Congress cadres got agitated when public raised slogans while TNCC leader KS Azhagiri was addressing the crowd. After brief heated verbal clashes between the Azhagiri and public and students, members of TNCC dispersed.

