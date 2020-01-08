Fabrics for all skin types

Rajkumari Sharma Tankha By

CHENNAI : Cotton

This is a low-maintenance, powerhouse fabric. It doesn’t irritate your skin and lets it breathe easy. For women suffering from hot flashes, cotton is a great choice. Opt for organic cotton. “It is softer on the skin than the conventional cotton. It has been linked to reduction in respiratory problems,” says Reecha Sharma, CEO, Bogainville, New Delhi.

Silk

This fabric is hypoallergenic because of its natural protein structure. Sleeping in silk sheets and pillowcases helps reduce sneezing. This fabric cools you when the weather is warm and warms you when it is cold. “Silk is recommended for those with skin diseases like eczema. This is why a lot of dermatologists recommend you to use silk pillow case,” says Sharma.

Linen

Made from fibres found in the flax plant, linen is considered as one of the world’s strongest fibres, which gets stronger when wet. It regulates temperature well, is non-allergenic, anti-static and has antibacterial and anti-fungal properties. What’s more, linen can absorb up to 20 per cent moisture before it starts to feel damp.

Wool

Apart from being antibacterial, wool is resistant to dirt and dust mite. And it has remarkable ability to absorb humidity, which helps to keep your surroundings clean and dry. Having it in your home will reduce the amount of allergens as well as upper respiratory tract infections, asthma, and skin diseases.

Hemp

A real toxin-free plant because it doesn’t need herbicides to grow, hemp is a fast growing and durable fabric that softens with every wash. But it lasts longer than most other natural fibres. Being porous, it absorbs more water and is able to retain its colour better when dyed as compared to any other fabric, even cotton. Also, it protects skin by filtering the ultraviolet rays of sun.