HR&CE accountant forges signatures, pockets bonus money

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The accountant of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department (HR&CE) was arrested by the police, allegedly for swindling lakhs of rupees from the staff, over the last one year, from Chennai.According to the police, Prabhakaran, a resident of NGO Nagar in Ponneri, was working as the accountant for the HR&CE.”Every year, the staff get one month’s salary as bonus. However, they did not receive the bonus from 2018, and one Radhamani (52) had informed the higher officials of the HR&CE about the matter,” said the police.

After a probe, the department officials found that Prabhakaran had taken the salary all for himself, forging the signature of all the staff. The police did not reveal as to how much exactly Prabhakaran swindled in a year. The complaint was lodged at the Elephant Gate police station and the police arrested Prabhakaran on charges of impersonation, cheating, breach of trust and forgery.

