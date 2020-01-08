Leaders to discuss education sector at ThinkEdu Conclave

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Stating how the government was using technology for innovation and research, he said, “All the people of the country together are resolved to realise the vision of a new India by 2022, and education, as a key to inclusive growth, is vital in realising this vision.” He wished the Conclave and the group every success in being a harbinger of change to the education landscape as we know it.

When TNIE set out to curate the speakers for this edition of the Conclave, even we had no idea it was going to get this big! With 65 powerful speakers spread across 32 sessions, the eight edition of the ThinkEdu Conclave is all set to take the conversation about education several notches up — to debate about whether we need to focus on elite institutions or government schools, to expound where we need to study in English or our mother tongues and talk about what the Indian of the future will be like.

Get ready to listen to Governors of Tamil Nadu, Banwarilal Purohit, and Kerala, Arif Mohammed Khan, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, Union ministers Ramesh Pokhriyal (HRD), Smriti Irani (WCD) and Kiren Rijiju (Sports) and education stalwarts from across the spectrum. Thrown into the mix are parliamentarians Shashi Tharoor, Subramanian Swamy, Manish Tewari, Supriya Sule and Tejasvi Surya. Think Himalayan innovator Sonam Wangchuk and Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej.

The top 24 non-governmental colleges from across the state will receive the ThinkEdu Awards from the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Edappadi K Palaniswami on January 9.You can watch the live stream of the entire Conclave at www.newindianexpress.com/thinkedu2020