MSME solutions in focus

Naaz Ghani By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The corridors of MOP Vaishnav College for Women were empty at 4.30 pm on Tuesday. Soft murmurs echoed through the corridors. We were at day two of the Young Economists Summit 2020 conducted by the Department of Economics at MOP. The theme for this year was Medium, Small and Micro Enterprises (MSME) in India: The Big Impact of Small Businesses. Around 35 delegates were allotted commissions, each one deliberating a particular aspect relating to MSMEs.

Each commission had five delegates from colleges around the city. Student delegates from each commission sat huddled, discussing solutions they were asked to construct to run an MSME smoothly. “On day one, we had many expert economists who advised and educated our students. Today they were given the time to research and solve the various problems MSMEs face with respect to the particular commission assigned to them,” said Kiran Varma, head of the Economics department.

The commissions were titled Capacity Utilisation, Building Global Competitiveness, Research, Development and Innovations in MSME’s, Environmental Sustainability, Made In India Growth Opportunities in MSME’s, IPR Issues related To MSMEs and Growth of MSMEs in Tamil Nadu. Delegates from each commission were required to articulate and present their solutions to a panel of judges comprising Ramachandran, regional director MSME; Gowri Ramachandran, chief financial advisor - School of Excellence, and Shyam Shekhar, chief ideator and founder of ithought.

The summit ended with the valedictory speech by S Suresh Babuji, IEDS, director in-charge, MSME. “It has become much easier now, to set up an MSME. By using schemes and plans set by the Tamil Nadu government, MSMEs have been given a better platform. The sector has huge potential to solve the job and GDP crisis our country is currently facing,” he said.