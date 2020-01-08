‘She’s always there to greet me’

Somaya Suresh By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: I first came across Micha when my neighbours got a cat and needed some help with finding a veterinarian. As I had helped them, they gave me the option of adopting one of the kittens from the litter and Micha was such a doll that I could not resist the offer. As I lived in an apartment in Bengaluru and had to travel frequently, having a cat made a lot more sense than having a dog. Micha (or Miss Kuri Mamsa — as my mom calls her ) is my five-year-old Persian cat who brings joy into my life.

The one routine she is fixed on is to play with me on a regular basis and insists on doing so for at least half-an-hour every day before I go to bed. The fact that she is well-behaved and is always by the door to greet me when I get home is the one thing I adore. But when it comes to bad behaviour, her habit of scratching the furniture to get attention and ignoring all the scratching posts is something I do not like.I encourage people to house pets as they give unconditional love and are a solution to stress and unresolved tension that one might go through. In my case, a mere five minutes with my cat helps me calm down. Micha and many of my pets before her have helped change my attitude towards life in general and have helped me respect not just people but my surroundings as well.

My main worry before getting a pet was the fact that I spend a lot of time out of home and my family would also travel at times. But once we got Micha, we realised she loves to travel as well. I have realised that a pet will adjust to your life and will fit in perfectly to one’s lifestyle if you take the time to give them the love they deserve. Currently, I do not face any challenges and have not faced them for a while as we have a good routine set in place.

The only challenge I face with her is getting her to stop scratching the furniture, which is a work in progress.Every day is a happy memory with Micha and we enjoy a lot of things together. But I would say the happiest memory was when she was by me constantly when I was recovering from a serious ailment.

The author is a marketing consultant at MonkeyBox, Bengaluru