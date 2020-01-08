South African woman gets 10-year jail term for drug trafficking

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A special court for cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on Tuesday, sentenced a 27-year-old South African national to 10 years rigorous imprisonment (RI) and also imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh on her for smuggling 800 grams of cocaine into India from Abu Dhabi.

According to the prosecution, Narcotics Intelligence Bureau sleuths on November 13, 2015, intercepted Keditwaestse Lizzie Moliefie of South Africa at Chennai airport and seized 80 cocaine capsules weighing 800 grams totally. “The passenger had swallowed the capsules prior to boarding an Ethihad flight in Abu Dhabi. The parcel was to be given to two persons in Chennai and used for commercial purposes,” submitted the prosecution.

The defence counsel denied all allegations made against Moliefie, but the court, after considering oral and documentary evidence, observed that the prosecution had proved the accused person’s guilt beyond doubt.