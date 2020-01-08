Home Cities Chennai

Wayward traffic, no more

To ease traffic snarls in Egmore, civic body to build another flyover parallel to Arunachalam Bridge; plans are on to spruce up other bridges in the city

Published: 08th January 2020 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2020 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

Vehicular congestion at Arunachalam bridge increases during peak hours Daniel J

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The urban chaos of overwhelming magnitude of vehicles on narrow, encroached and potholed roads has plagued Chennai. The rising tide of vehicular jam in some of the hotspots of the city especially Egmore has been a nightmare for commuters and two- and four-wheel owners. Manoeuvring through chock-a-block roads, staying calm in the cacophony of honks and right-of-way haggling is a seemingly farfetched possibility. But change begins with baby steps.

To ease the flow of traffic in Egmore, the City Corporation is set to build another bridge across the Cooum river, parallel to the existing Arunachalam bridge opposite Hotel Ramada.“Tenders have been finalised and the construction will start by February,” said an official with the Bridges Department of Corporation. The bridge will be built at a cost of `9.55 crore under the State Government’s Capital Grants Fund.Currently, the existing 10-m wide bridge is two-way for vehicles to enter and exit Gandhi Irwin Bridge Road.

However, as there has been heavy congestion during peak hours, the civic body has decided to build a separate bridge alongside this one.“About 57,208 vehicles ply through the Arunachalam bridge. Once the new bridge is built, the former will be made one-way allowing vehicles from Chintadripet to Gandhi Irwin Bridge while the new one will allow vehicles from the opposite direction,” the official said. The new bridge will be 10.55 metres wide and 70 metres long.

After its construction, the civic body is also set to move the round-turn at Egmore junction to a centralised point. Bridges get a faceliftUnder the Maintenance and Operation fund, the civic body is set to revamp three bridges in north Chennai — Vaidhyanathan bridge (Tondiarpet), Parthasarathy bridge (Mint) and MKB Nagar bridge — at a cost of Rs 15.22 crore. “Since most of the older bridges were built by Highways Department and later handed over to us, it’s lifetime has expired.

We will be restoring the cracks and seepage using micro concrete,” said the official. Tenders for the restoration too have been finalised and work may begin in February. By March, the civic body has planned to set LED dynamic lighting and vertical gardens in these bridges along with 11 other city bridges. The lighting will be given to 16 bridges, five pedestrian subways and 16 vehicular subways. These lights can illuminate a building projecting a specific design or colour. Spots like the ones beneath the Radhakrishnan Road flyover will be permitted for flash mobs, dance programmes and other events once the dynamic lights are placed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during National Traders Convention at Ramlila ground in New Delhi on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (Parveen Negi, EPS)
Centre pegs FY 20 GDP growth at 5% against 6.8% in FY 19
ISRO announced that India's first-ever manned mission 'Gaganyan' is slated to take place by mid-2022. (Representational Image)
Veg rolls, idli and more Indian food on menu for Gaganyaan astronauts
Agi Mary Augustine and MLA Eldho Abraham.
Kerala MLA who received 5000 wedding cards sends return invite
India's cricket team celebrate with the Border–Gavaskar Trophy as they celebrate their series win over Australia after play was called off on day 5 of their cricket test match in Sydney. | AP
This day, last year: When Kohli's men scripted history Down Under

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp