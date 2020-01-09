Home Cities Chennai

3 held in Hindu Munnani functionary murder case

Published: 09th January 2020

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Q branch sleuths have arrested three persons - Mohammed Haneef Khan, Imraan Khan and Mohammed Sayed, a mechanical engineer - who are suspected to have helped the main accused in murder of Hindu Munnani functionary Suresh Kumar nearly six years ago.

The arrests were made in Bengaluru and the trio were brought to the city and remanded to judicial custody on Wednesday. Police also seized three country guns and around 80 bullets.

A senior police officer said the trio were allegedly influenced by the key conspirator, Khaja Moideen, and his associates and helped them. Police also found they had WhatsApp groups which promoted such acts and were in contact with Khaja Moideen, along with his associates A Mohammed Shameem alias Abdul Shameem and N Syed Ali Nawaz of Kanniyakumari.

On June 18, 2014, Suresh Kumar, was hacked to death by three men when he was standing outside his shop near Ambattur Old Terminus. He had allegedly made a hate speech at a public meeting in Avadi on December 6, 2012, police said.

