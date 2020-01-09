A dive into the world of idol mafia

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

CHENNAI: A news presenter, storyteller and editor of Tamil and English magazines. Shobana Ravi has dabbled in different roles as a media personality with the latest one being an author. She recently launched her debut fiction novel The Auspicious at Odyssey Bookstore. It was launched by K Pandiarajan, Minister for Tamil Official Language and Tamil Culture in the presence of BS Raghavan, retired IAS officer. The first copy was received by film director Gautam Vasudev Menon.

“ I didn’t tell anyone about my novel until I wrote the first 10,000 words. After that, I showed it to my husband, Ravi. I could see the way his eyes flitted past the words in total absorption. I understood that I was quite convincing as a storyteller. I found the literary form the most suitable vehicle of expression for me,” said Shobana, whose interests range from art and poetry to music and philosophy. Her first book The Catalyst was an account of her spiritual journey.

It took six months for her to write the new book. The story goes that the idol mafia lays its hand on a gold idol and a figurine, antiques from the unimaginable past of India. An international group of wise people fight to reclaim it. Knowledge of the idol draws the Indian PM into the scene. The idol mafia and a group of religious fundamentalists, together, hijack an Indian plane for their own vile interests. World powers get involved and the story unfolds in a gripping format.

“Honestly, I only had a particular idol in my mind and I spun the story around it creating characters resembling the ones I already knew or would like to know. The characters steered the plot. They surprised me often by opening up situations that I had not planned. I did not lead my characters. They led me. All the things I already knew embellished the story,” she said.

Shobana credits her success to her three-decade-long journey as a news presenter at Doordarshan Kendra, Chennai. The phase, she said, gives her a sense of satisfaction to date. “Leaders rose to power and made their marks; India won the World Cup; Bangladesh was born; leaders died; some were assassinated; Gorbachev’s perestroika (restructuring) renewed Russia; the German wall came down; Indian market was thrown open to the world; terrorism surfaced; corruption pervaded the third world. When each occurrence became important, there was always something else that pushed it back and caught the limelight. Everything was important for some time. Each one of the friends I made during my career makes me recall fond memories,” she shared.

After voluntary retirement as a newsreader in 2007, she’s been learning to play the harmonica and exercising regularly. Shobana is working on the sequel to The Auspicious.

