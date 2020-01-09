A normal day in Chennai, banking services partially hit by Bharat bandh

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Bharat bandh called by trade unions passed off peacefully in Chennai on Wednesday. Banking services were partially affected and buses and autorickshaws operated as usual. Bank Employees Federation of India, which spearheaded the strike in the State, claimed that financial transactions to the tune of `6,800 crore might have been affected. With salary date of many government and private company employees falling on Wednesday, disbursal was affected largely. C P Krishnan, joint secretary, BEFI, said about 75 per cent employees from nationalised banks (excluding SBI and IOB), private banks, cooperative banks and RBI participated. “Our main demands are withdrawal of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code and merger of nationalised banks. Our intention is not to paralyse business activities but we want government to heed our concerns,” he said.