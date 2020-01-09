Clowns for cures

Roshne Balasubramanian By

CHENNAI: Five years ago, when 12 professional actors from The Little Theatre (TLT) were trained in medical/hospital clowning by master clown trainer Hilary Chaplin from New York, little did they know that the process was going to be transformative. Rohini Rau, India’s first medical clown who heads TLT’s ‘cEntre for Creative Therapy’ project recalls an incident that changed her life. “As part of our certification course with Hilary, we had to perform and interact with children at the Government Children’s Hospital, Egmore. In the ward, a 11-year-old anorexic boy with a liver disease caught our attention. The nurses warned us that he had a bad temper. We approached him...he asked us to go away. We were persistent and asked if he wanted to hear a joke.

He said: ‘I will tell a joke’. Everyone, including the boy’s mother, was surprised that he was responding to us. For the next few minutes, we played and even sang a song. When we were about to leave, we heard him shout: ‘When will I see you again?’. That’s when I realised the beauty of hospital clowning. We might spend only 10-15 minutes with an individual, but the effects of it are much longer,” says Rohini, who has a Master’s degree in Internal Medicine from the University of Edinburgh.

Today, TLT — the 28-year-old children’s theatre company — has the distinction of having created India’s first Hospital Clowns troupe. Since June 2015, the troupe’s hospital clowns have been doing outreach programmes at the Government Children’s Hospital in Chennai, introduced hospital clowning in Kochi at Aster MedCity, organised an introductory workshop to medical clowning for doctors and actors in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and organised a Level 1 Hospital Clowning Course in Seoul, South Korea for 50 professional actors at Jeungno Arts Foundation. Now, for the first time, the group will be conducting a Level 1 training course in hospital clowning for interested participants in the city.

The brain behind the idea and managing trustee of TLT, Aysha Rau shares that this is an attempt to ensure there are high-quality hospital clowns who would go out and do the job. “As part of our outreach programme, the troupe visits the Government Children’s Hospital twice a week. We are planning to increase the number of visits. Other hospitals have also shown interest in inviting hospital clowns. So we are looking to expand the number of professionals both within and outside our troupe. It will be good to have a larger pool of talent to send them for different visits,” she explains. All the medical clowns are paid and it is not honorary. “If you want any programme to work, the professionals have to be respected and paid,” she says.

While it’s a common misconception that hospital clowns are those who dress up in vivid costumes and make patients laugh with gimmicks, there are more layers to the job than what meets the eye. In this vertical of clowning, the arts and theatre are interweaved and presented in the healthcare sector to support healing, reduce anxiety and pain, and empower patients. “In our training sessions, we teach clowns on procedures, protocol and sensitivity involved in working in health care environments, and understanding the physical and emotional state of patients to modify interaction. We also focus on how a not-so-positive place and can be turned into one while catering to the child in everyone,” explains Rohini, who will be mentoring the participants along with head hospital clown trainer and artistic director of TLT, Krishnakumar Balasubramanian (KK).

Over the past five years, Aysha, Krishnakumar, Rohini and the troupe have dabbled in techniques and methods to understand what works for different groups, adapted the western idea to an Indian-Asian setting, improvised and evolved. “Our learning over the past many years is what we will be sharing with the community here,” says KK, who has so far trained over 40 professional hospital clowns. He says that anyone can be a hospital clown if they are empathetic. “You could even be a doctor but if you lack empathy, it’s impossible to become a hospital clown,” he asserts.

From being mindful of the make-up and appearance, the shades one can bring into their clown’s character, understanding the demographics of the audience to focusing on a humanised approach — the 15-hour, three-day training session will be holistic. The complete training will have two levels plus six months of observation sessions. The second level will be conducted in March this year.

“To perform for an audience who are unprepared for a fun act is a challenge. Breaking the wall and performing for them prepares one as an actor for the mainstream stage. More than anything else, to me, using my skill set as an actor and giving back to the society and being part of someone’s healing journey is rewarding,” says KK and shares an anecdote. “When a fellow hospital clown and I were travelling, our bike broke down and we went to a mechanic shop nearby. Once the bike was repaired, the mechanic refused to get paid. When we inquired, he said: ‘You guys performed in the hospital where my father was a patient. That’s the last time I saw him have a hearty laugh. He is no more but I remember his laughter.’ Those are the moments that make it priceless,” he says.

TLT will soon be training actors, doctors and future clowns from across four different countries. “It is too soon to reveal the names but it is amazing that a theatre team from Chennai is making a difference — not just in the entertainment sector but also in the health sector,” says Aysha. The Level 1 training session will be held from January 17 to 19 at the ‘cEnter for Creative Therapy’, Govt Children’s Hospital, Egmore. Fee: `5,500 per head. For details, visit: https://forms.gleWaopKQ9smG9qLtMg9