Home Cities Chennai

Fish vendors to be shifted as part of ‘cleanup’ drive

The plan also includes relocation of fish vendors along Pattinapakkam to a new market planned at Nochikuppam.

Published: 09th January 2020 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2020 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

fishing_boats_sea_fishermen

Image of a fishing boat used for representational purposes only. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Corporation on Wednesday informed the Madras High Court that a new footpath is to be constructed from the Lighthouse up to Foreshore Estate along the seaside of Loop road for convenience of walkers.

The plan also includes relocation of fish vendors along Pattinapakkam to a new market planned at Nochikuppam.

When petitions by Fishermen Care seeking implementation of Murari Committee recommendations on protection of lives of fishermen and a plea to clean Marina Beach came up before a division bench comprising Justices Vineet Kothari and R  Suresh Kumar, Additional Advocate-General SR Rajagopal submitted a report on a proposal to construct a pavement along Loop Road for walkers. It is awaiting approval of Coastal Regulation Management Authority.

It was also submitted that the survey of fish vendors had been completed and they will all be shifted to the nearest market yard of two acres for which a total of `27.04 crores has been allocated.
The bench recording the submissions directed CRMA to file an affidavit on the proposal and also ordered the corporation to curb use of plastics from shops that are to be relocated to new market  The court sought details of the size and number of shops. It adjourned the matter to January 22.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at ThinkEdu conclave. (Photo | EPS)
Those who deny knowledge to others are enemies of Saraswati: Kerala Guv
To be launched on January 9, 2020, the 'Amma Vodi' scheme intends to provide Rs 15,000 to the mother who send their children to schools. This is aimed at increasing the rate of literacy by preventing parents from sending their children to work to support the family
Amma Vodi scheme: Andhra govt to give Rs 15000 annual aid to beneficiaries
Madavi Kanna Bai
Tribal girl from Telangana bags gold medal in Waterfall Rappelling
Swiggy digital wallet
Swiggy doubles subscription fee to cut losses, mulls new offers for members

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu Governor spoke on the topic 'Vision 2022 : Educating tomorrow's India.' (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2020: Highlights Day 1
A Bharat Bandh called by 10 central trade unions along with different federations is being organised to protest against 'anti-worker policies of the BJP government'. Here are pictures from the 24-hour nationwide strike across India. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Bandh: Trade union stir against Centre's 'anti-worker policies' partially successful
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp