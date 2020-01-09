Fish vendors to be shifted as part of ‘cleanup’ drive

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Corporation on Wednesday informed the Madras High Court that a new footpath is to be constructed from the Lighthouse up to Foreshore Estate along the seaside of Loop road for convenience of walkers.

The plan also includes relocation of fish vendors along Pattinapakkam to a new market planned at Nochikuppam.

When petitions by Fishermen Care seeking implementation of Murari Committee recommendations on protection of lives of fishermen and a plea to clean Marina Beach came up before a division bench comprising Justices Vineet Kothari and R Suresh Kumar, Additional Advocate-General SR Rajagopal submitted a report on a proposal to construct a pavement along Loop Road for walkers. It is awaiting approval of Coastal Regulation Management Authority.

It was also submitted that the survey of fish vendors had been completed and they will all be shifted to the nearest market yard of two acres for which a total of `27.04 crores has been allocated.

The bench recording the submissions directed CRMA to file an affidavit on the proposal and also ordered the corporation to curb use of plastics from shops that are to be relocated to new market The court sought details of the size and number of shops. It adjourned the matter to January 22.