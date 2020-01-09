Friends of earth’s future

Kannalmozhi Kabilan By

CHENNAI: A mission to get every family in the city care for one tree each; adopting farmers, one at a time, in an effort to ease their debt burden; working for the conservation of the Ennore-Pulicat wetland complex and campaigning for policy-level changes, striving to nurture the mangrove clusters of Adyar Poonga. These are the works and visions of four children, all of them below 18 years. Chennai’s environmental movement may not have a Greta Thunberg-esque face to it, but it is not without its share of young, unbroken voices joining the fight.

KV Sai Vishruth is one such eco-warrior. “This rotten planet may have no water or oxygen in the future. We are already paying for the water we drink. If this (situation) continues, we will be forced to pay for the oxygen we breathe. (Indeed, clean air is now a commodity in a few parts of the world.) The solution for this is something we all know — we have to plant more trees; we should not waste water. But, the problem is, we are waiting for somebody else to step into our shoes and do it for us. That won’t work.” This heavy-duty declaration came from the nine-year-old. Seated among fellow students at a panel discussion on Environmental Child Rights at MOP Vaishnav College, his legs barely reaching the floor, Sai was bursting at the seams with enthusiasm for taking up the responsibility. For he is already four years into his green mission. Since cyclone Vardah and the devastation it wreaked, he has planted over a thousand trees and helped others in the process. His work has earned him the ‘youngest environmental activist’ title.

By the end of the year, he wants to raise 20 gardens and 20 urban forests in the city. His dream project, however, is much bigger. To make Chennai the first ‘green city’ in the country, he wants to get every family to plant and care for one tree. With the city’s population amounting to 10.6 million (as of 2019), he figures the maths would work itself out.Eleven-year-old O Shezana Sheriff, on her part, wants to adopt all the 200 farmers in the village of Pulipakkam in Chengalpet by the time she turns 21. She has already taken two of them — Kuppu and Mohan — under her wings as part of a project that was a means to answer the question “Who provides for the provider?”. She begins by clearing their loan payment dues and then actively participates in the year-round cultivation process.

Both Sai and Shezana are advocates of the small-changes-make-a-big-difference philosophy. They have tailored their daily lives to be a little more environment-friendly — from avoiding plastics and using seed pencils to adopting public transport. Kanishk Gokul (16) and Neel Shashank Krishna (14) think there is more to it than just that. “Being the change is not going to make all the difference. Corporates will tell you otherwise, that each person has a choice. But you do not. You are stuck in a capitalistic framework with limited choice. I mean, where will you go to find 100% carbon footprint-free clothes? We need rules to create such a situation. We need policy-making, laws; we need people to enforce these laws,” says Neel. And large-scale protests and rallies are the way to get the government to wake up to this reality, he thinks. “Because that’s what scares governments into making rules,” he surmises.

A member of the Chennai Climate Action Group, he has been working for the conservation of the Ennore-Pulicat wetland complex and seen the destructive effects of a poor legislative framework and its shoddy implementation. “It’s a massive complex — nearly 200-km long. Most people do not know anything about it; those who know do not have the power to do anything about the issues at hand. We have been campaigning for a long time to save this fragile ecosystem that keeps Chennai safe and gives it most of its water,” he says.

Finding solutions

Providing a different take on the same strain of thought, Kanishk puts forth the idea that we are living in a closed loop and we need to find ways to get out of it to effectively address environmental concerns. He explains, “You use paper; it comes from trees; trees have to be cut. Not exactly an eco-friendly option. If you turn to your devices, they consume electricity; this electricity comes from power plants and trees have to be cut down for power plants to be built. Again, not a feasible option. What other alternatives do we have? So, a closed loop.” We need to fight the refusal to exit this loop, he suggests.

Interacting with the moderator — Xavier Benedict of Art & Architecture Research, Development and Education — the students had a lot to contribute to the discourse on environmental conservation. Neel called for the need to rally behind local science (that of your fisherfolks and farmers). Sai wanted people to find alternatives to protests; for even one per cent of violence — even if it is caused by the police — can result in burning tyres and buildings and adding to the Earth’s carbon emission. Shezana urges every family to care for one farmer each, to help provide for the country’s producers. Kanishk looks forward to uniting technology with nature for a sustainable future. The years will tell how well they get to work their big plans.