Grit and greatness: Delivering hope with a smile, singlehandedly

CHENNAI: Where there is a will, there is a way might be a frayed expression for many, but not K Sri Raman, who lost his right hand in 1968. Undeterred by the life-changing event, courage and hope remained Raman’s steadfast companions through every challenge.“I completed class 10 in my native village Kadaiyakudi in Pudukkottai. Initially, I was working as a private bus conductor in Pudukkottai. When I was 28, a few children in the village were playing near the cowshed. A furious bull came to hit the children. I intervened to protect them. The bull threw me and I lost my right hand in this accident. From then on, life became hard to survive,” says the 79-year-old.

A year after his recovery, Raman attempted to ride a bicycle with his left hand. “After the accident, I could not continue working as a conductor. I quit my job and was forced to be at home for a year. I wanted to overcome the disability and learned to ride the bicycle on my own. I fell many times while practising but I never stopped. I wanted to earn my livelihood,” shares Raman, who now lives in Indira Nagar in the city. Raman’s father Krishnaswamy Iyengar supported him in all his efforts and got him a job in a post office at Pudukkottai in 1971. For 37 years, Raman worked as a postman, delivering letters on his cycle every day. “Initially it was difficult to ride the bicycle. But, I tried to ride it, balancing myself and within a few days,

I was able to ride it. While working in the post office, and in my current job to deliver couriers, my colleagues help me carry heavy parcels to cycle and while delivering, customers take it themselves. Colleagues help me in tying the parcels to the cycle. People have been nice to me. They motivate me to work more. Even, my family members supported me emotionally. At times, I feel upset with my disability but my wife and daughter motivate me. During rains, I avoid going to deliver couriers to distant places. But, I am used to rains nowadays and deliver couriers as usual,” says Raman

Despite challenges, Raman supported his family till his retirement in 2007. But he is not one to rest and relax. Raman believes that one must keep working. “After retirement, I approached courier offices because I could deliver courier packages in my cycle. Initially, they hesitated to give me a job. Later, seeing my experience as a postman, they offered me one. I worked as a courier man for five years in my native place. I moved to Coimbatore in 2012 for my wife’s knee operation as there was no hospital facility in the village. Here, in Coimbatore, I have been working for four private courier offices — Thirupathi Couriers, Track On, Smart Couriers and DTDC couriers — for the past eight years. I pedal nearly 40 km per day to deliver couriers covering Sai Baba Colony, KK Pudur, Mettupalayam Road, Edaiyarpalayam, Kovilmedu and KNG Road, working 10 hours a day,” he says.

Disability, Raman has shown through his work, is only in the mind. He has been a font of inspiration for his neighbours, friends and customers to whom he delivers couriers. Working in a bigger city like Coimbatore has its own physical challenges like traffic, but Raman is unstoppable. Pedalling away, he has delivered every courier with a smile on his face.

“People with disabilities will always be sympathised by others. We don’t want sympathy, but opportunities. When we get an opportunity, we strive to give our best. I want people to be inspired that I’ve always strived for excellence and I’ve always gone beyond what anybody ever thought I could,” says Raman, reminding us that opportunities often come in the garb of adversities. As we get ready to bid goodbye, he gets on his cycle, rides into RS Puram to deliver couriers from a private company to a customer in EB Colony. Raman is in a metaphorical sense through his work delivering positivity and unshakeable resolve.

Family support

Married to Mythily G in 1970, he has a daughter Sujatha S. Both have been his pillars of support. Mythily was always impressed by Raman’s determination to overcome his disability and hard work. “That inspired me to marry him,” she says.