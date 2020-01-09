Home Cities Chennai

One dance, a million dreams

Many young artistes don’t get paid during the Margazhi season.

By Veena Mani 
CHENNAI: Many young artistes don’t get paid during the Margazhi season. But the belief that just performing in the season will be beneficial in our journey keeps us going. Most of us pay from our pockets to stage a performance and this includes paying for the orchestra. It could be a burden for those who can’t afford it. But, it’s an investment we are willing to make. Hopefully, I will make it to the top in the future and won’t have to shell out money to perform,” says 24-year-old Janani Ramachandran, a Bharatanatyam dancer. The Chennai girl is currently pursuing a degree in Public Health from the US. Janani, who last performed in the city in 2018 is back again to stage a solo dance recital.

Ramachandran, who has been learning the art form under the tutelage of Priya Karthikeyan for 16 years, specialises in the Vazhavoor style of Bharatanatyam. “I will be performing a traditional margam — traditional dance pieces where items like pushpanjali, varnam, padam and thillanas are performed — this season,” says the dancer, who is hopeful that she will carve a name for herself in the performing arts circuit. Ask her why she doesn’t want to experiment but stick to a traditional repertoire, she says, “The margam goes with the underlying theme of this season — celebrating classical dance.

My guru has told me that the Chennai audience is a learned one. I have always enjoyed watching experimental classical dance, but on this stage, the margam will help me shine out. For young and upcoming artistes, it’s important to stick to the traditional margam so that we can prove ourselves,” says Janani, who will be performing a Tulsidas bhajan choreographed in the form of a padam. “I love bhajans and I thought I should add one to my show. This will also be good in the time frame as I will be able to present more items,” she explains. 

She credits her parents for being her support system. “Dance is an expensive profession. I am able to pursue it only with the help of my parents. They help me finance my shows too,” she shares. Detailing the difficulties that were involved in putting together a show in the city, she points to living in another country as one of the primary challenges. “I had to coordinate with the orchestra and sabha from the US. Finding the time and space to chalk out a plan was a challenge. I came here a week ago and I’ve been practising with my guru and orchestra,” she shares. (Janani Ramachandran will perform today at Brahma Gana Sabha’s Marghazi Festival at 6.15 pm onwards at the Sivagami Pethachi Auditorium, Mylapore)

