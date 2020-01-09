Painting a bright future

SP Kirthana By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The walls of Kavitha Lakshmi Nagar Government School in Tiruppur are in the process of sporting bright colours and cartoon animals. Courtesy, R Rajasekaran, a government school teacher. While we wait to begin our chat with him, Rajasekaran is busy painting the school walls. Santhosh S, a class 5 student from the same school, approaches him for a brush. As the teacher hands him a few brushes and a paint can, Santhosh says he wants to paint a deer on the compound wall.

Rajasekaran quickly draws the outline of a deer, and the 10-year-old smears yellow paint. Once it is complete, the teacher and student hi-five each other. Rajasekaran settles his brush in a bowl and tells us about his team Pattampoochikal that won the Vikatan Awards recently. It all started by helping a friend four years back. A Tamil teacher at Government Higher Secondary School, Theni, Rajasekaran used to work in Allinagaram Government School in Tiruppur, in 2015. “During our get-together, my friend S Suresh Kannan, who was working in KK Patti Middle School was explaining the condition of his school.

He was worried about the decrease in the number of students and asked me for ideas to do something about it. Along with other friends, I decided to make the school building colourful which would attract children. We thought this might probably increase the admissions. With the help of sponsors and using a part of sour salaries we purchased paints. The pale yellow colour of the school was replaced with bright colours. To our surprise, the number of admissions of the school increased the next year,” he says.

After seeing the 36-year-old’s works on social media, many teachers across the state wanted to paint their school buildings to make the campus children-friendly. Then, he started painting schools for free under the banner Pattampoochikal. The group has around 15 volunteers who are teachers working in different districts of Tamil Nadu. “We prefer to work in government schools in rural and tribal areas than those in urban areas. School teachers, parents and students contact us to renovate their school building. On their request, we visit the school on vacations or long holidays and stay there.

We employ two professional painters in the area to paint the school. The expenses for paint will be collected through funds and sponsorship. Teachers from the same school, some parents and students turn volunteers for the activity,” says Rajesekaran.Apart from painting the walls of the school, the team also renovates damaged doors and toilets. The team has renovated around 80 schools in 15 districts in Tamil Nadu including 18 schools in Tiruppur. “We choose to draw images related to their subjects. We encourage students to contribute to this work as it makes them feel responsible towards their campus and they won’t think of damaging it,” he says.

Rajasekaran’s friend Suresh also actively volunteers for this cause. “Generally people think that government schools look dull and dirty, and is only for the economically weaker section. We wanted to break this notion by making these schools look colourful. Government schools must have all the facilities and look bright to increase the school strength and reduce dropouts. We, as a team, are conducting storytelling sessions for government school students along with the renovation work,” he says. The team sometimes finds it difficult to get volunteers for their activity. Those who are interested in drawing, not necessarily professional artists, and ready to sacrifice their holidays for social change can volunteer with Pattampoochikal.For details, call: 8667558776