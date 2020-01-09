Plea for women safety zone near bus stands, railway stations

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The first bench of the Madras HC has directed the secretary, Social Welfare department, to respond to a PIL petition demanding setting up of women safety zones-cum-police stations near bus stands and railway stations.

The bench of Chief Justice A P Sahi and Justice Subramonium Prasad gave the directive when the petition from Kanimozhi Mathi and 7 other women lawyers came up on Wednesday. It directed the Social Welfare secretary to respond to the petition or personally appear before it on January 13 and explain the stand of the department. The petitioners expressed serious concern over absence of safety.