Home Cities Chennai

Strokes of victory

raking up an impressive tally of 312 medals at the XIII South Asian Games (SAG) at Kathmandu last month.

Published: 09th January 2020 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2020 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

By SP Kirthana
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Amid a Nepalese winter, it’s not an exaggeration to say that Team India took the country by storm, raking up an impressive tally of 312 medals at the XIII South Asian Games (SAG) at Kathmandu last month. Among the proudest would have to be the town of Coimbatore, whose home-grown athletes contributed to five of those, with S Siva leading the charge with three medals. A champion swimmer, not only did he grab the gold medals in the 400 meters Individual Medley, 4X200 Free Style Relay and 200-meter Individual Medley, but also set a record for the Best Indian Performance at the SAG with timing of 2.02.42 (two minutes two seconds and 42 microseconds).

Taking to swimming like a fish in the water, and we do mean literally, Siva began lessons at the age of four-and-a-half in his hometown of Coimbatore before making the move to Bengaluru in 2007. “I started swimming at the Perks Sports Academy in Coimbatore. I was a hyperactive child growing up and my parents wanted me to channel my energy into something more productive. Initially, they put me in swimming under the guidance of Haridass sir. He was my first coach and at the time, I could not even have imagined a future in the sport,” says the 19-year-old. With his affinity for the sport obvious, coach Haridass even offered Siva personalised training early on. 

Despite his move to Bengaluru, he attributes his success to strong foundational training at Coimbatore. “I learned all the four strokes by the age of six itself. The coach insisted I participate in as many swimming competitions as I could. The Perks Academy even had a pyramid room for meditation which is still helpful in increasing my concentration,” he says. Siva continued his coaching in Bengaluru under Padbanaban Rao and National Coach, Pradeep Kumar S. Under strong mentorship, Siva has been on a rampant winning streak since. But the road to the SAG has been anything but easy. 

“My preparation consisted of two phases — one in which I swam up to 80 kilometres a week and worked out at the gym. And the other, the tapering phase which acted as a practice session — I swam for 30 to 40 kilometres a week and worked better on timings,” he says. With a current medal tally of 193, he is ready to take on the New Year. “I feel a good momentum from the SAG win. I aim to win a medal for the country at the 2022 Asian Championship and at the upcoming Olympics,” he says.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at ThinkEdu conclave. (Photo | EPS)
Those who deny knowledge to others are enemies of Saraswati: Kerala Guv
To be launched on January 9, 2020, the 'Amma Vodi' scheme intends to provide Rs 15,000 to the mother who send their children to schools. This is aimed at increasing the rate of literacy by preventing parents from sending their children to work to support the family
Amma Vodi scheme: Andhra govt to give Rs 15000 annual aid to beneficiaries
Madavi Kanna Bai
Tribal girl from Telangana bags gold medal in Waterfall Rappelling
Swiggy digital wallet
Swiggy doubles subscription fee to cut losses, mulls new offers for members

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu Governor spoke on the topic 'Vision 2022 : Educating tomorrow's India.' (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2020: Highlights Day 1
A Bharat Bandh called by 10 central trade unions along with different federations is being organised to protest against 'anti-worker policies of the BJP government'. Here are pictures from the 24-hour nationwide strike across India. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Bandh: Trade union stir against Centre's 'anti-worker policies' partially successful
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp