Strokes of victory

SP Kirthana By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Amid a Nepalese winter, it’s not an exaggeration to say that Team India took the country by storm, raking up an impressive tally of 312 medals at the XIII South Asian Games (SAG) at Kathmandu last month. Among the proudest would have to be the town of Coimbatore, whose home-grown athletes contributed to five of those, with S Siva leading the charge with three medals. A champion swimmer, not only did he grab the gold medals in the 400 meters Individual Medley, 4X200 Free Style Relay and 200-meter Individual Medley, but also set a record for the Best Indian Performance at the SAG with timing of 2.02.42 (two minutes two seconds and 42 microseconds).

Taking to swimming like a fish in the water, and we do mean literally, Siva began lessons at the age of four-and-a-half in his hometown of Coimbatore before making the move to Bengaluru in 2007. “I started swimming at the Perks Sports Academy in Coimbatore. I was a hyperactive child growing up and my parents wanted me to channel my energy into something more productive. Initially, they put me in swimming under the guidance of Haridass sir. He was my first coach and at the time, I could not even have imagined a future in the sport,” says the 19-year-old. With his affinity for the sport obvious, coach Haridass even offered Siva personalised training early on.

Despite his move to Bengaluru, he attributes his success to strong foundational training at Coimbatore. “I learned all the four strokes by the age of six itself. The coach insisted I participate in as many swimming competitions as I could. The Perks Academy even had a pyramid room for meditation which is still helpful in increasing my concentration,” he says. Siva continued his coaching in Bengaluru under Padbanaban Rao and National Coach, Pradeep Kumar S. Under strong mentorship, Siva has been on a rampant winning streak since. But the road to the SAG has been anything but easy.

“My preparation consisted of two phases — one in which I swam up to 80 kilometres a week and worked out at the gym. And the other, the tapering phase which acted as a practice session — I swam for 30 to 40 kilometres a week and worked better on timings,” he says. With a current medal tally of 193, he is ready to take on the New Year. “I feel a good momentum from the SAG win. I aim to win a medal for the country at the 2022 Asian Championship and at the upcoming Olympics,” he says.