Top doctors perform live eye surgeries 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Rajan Eye Care Hospital, a super specialty eye hospital and a postgraduate institute of ophthalmology, organised a one-day conference ‘Live Surgery 360 degree’ at Hotel Accord Metropolitan recently. Twenty-one top surgeons from across India performed live ophthalmic surgeries that were broadcast from the operation theatre at Rajan Eye Care Hospital using fibre optic cable to Hotel Accord Metropolitan, said a press release.

According to the release, live surgeries including Femto cataract, robotic cataract surgery, phacoemulsification with foldable intraocular lens implantation — multifocal, trifocal, extended range of vision lenses, corneal transplant surgery, squint surgery and anti-glaucoma surgery were performed. Another unique feature of the conference was the 3D live surgeries for cataract, which were performed. Over 350 delegates from across India attended the conference, which has been credited with 15 Continuing Medical Education (CME) credit points by the Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University.The Live Surgery 360 Degree which covered the gamut of ophthalmology was useful for practising ophthalmologists and postgraduate students across the country, the release said.