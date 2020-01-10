‘14% obesity in Tamil Nadu adolescents unacceptable’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Gagandeep Kang, Fellow of the Royal Society, said, “If you look at children who enter school, 1.5 per cent of them are diabetic. There is an increase of three times the level of diabetes in our population. Our education system tells us that a good student is someone who comes first in class. A good student is not the well-rounded student who plays basketball and is an all-rounder. This is what needs to change. 14% of obesity in adolescents in TN is unacceptable.”

“If you look at what we study in colleges and schools, you think about diseases that you can see; we don’t look at mental health. Suicide in adolescents in India is very different from those in other countries. We have suicides because of failure in academics or love failure.”