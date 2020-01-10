Man arrested for sexually assaulting boy

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a six-year-old boy in Chengalpattu district on Wednesday. A police officer said the boy was playing near his house when Sivaji, who works in a meat stall, took him to nearby bushes and abused him.

When the boy cried for help, public nabbed him and handed over to the police. A case was registered under POCSO Act and he was arrested. Preliminary investigation revealed that he mistook the boy for a girl, police said. He was later remanded to judicial custody.