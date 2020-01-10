Home Cities Chennai

Missing boy’s body found in well

The land, police said, had been allotted for the construction of Chengalpattu Collector’s office .

Published: 10th January 2020 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2020 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A Class 9 student who went missing on Monday was found dead with his hands and legs tied in an abandoned well on a vacant land behind the Government Industrial Training Institute at Chengalpattu on Wednesday. According to the police, the deceased, M Purushothaman (14), was the second child of Murugan and Usha. Seven years ago, Usha got separated from her husband and started living on Kannadasan Street in Vembakkam. She is employed in a private company in Chengalpattuu.

“On Monday evening, Purushothaman went out saying he was going to the Kannabiran temple near his house. When he did not return till night, his mother lodged a police complaint,” a senior officer said.On Wednesday evening, public alerted the police that a boy’s body was lying inside a dry well on a land behind the Government Industrial Training Institute. The land, police said, had been allotted for the construction of Chengalpattu Collector’s office .

“The body also had injury marks. The boy’s mother confirmed his identity. The body has been sent for post-mortem and the police is perusing CCTV footage from the temple,” the officer said.The Chengalpattu taluk police has registered a case. Preliminary investigation said Purushothaman was a very silent boy and never used to go anywhere other than school, house and temple. 

