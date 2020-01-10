Notice on MBBS seats for Tamil medium kids

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Madras High Court on Thursday issued notices to Directorate of Medical Education and Principal Secretaries of Health and Tamil development departments on a PIL seeking reservation of a minimum five per cent MBBS seats in State government medical colleges to candidates who have studied Tamil medium and passed NEET from academic year 2019-20. A division bench comprising Justices M Sathyanarayanan and R Hemalatha passed the order on a petition by N Murugesan of Harur in Dharmapuri district.

Petitioner said out of 5400 seats available in Tamil Nadu medical colleges, even five per cent of candidates who had studied in Tamil medium are unable to get admission. As per an RTI reply received by petitioner, the total number of Tamil medium candidates who were admitted for 2018-19 academic year were only 106, which is only two per cent out of the total 5400 seats in Tamil Nadu medical colleges. Petitioner also said Karnataka had reserved five per cent seats for candidates who had studied in Kannada medium. The case has been adjourned to February 20.

